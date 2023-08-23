Nice today, next heat wave starts tomorrow

Good morning! It’s a cool and dry start to our Wednesday across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Aside from some areas of morning clouds, today should turn out to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than yesterday. You may also notice some haziness due to thin wildfire smoke in the sky. Air quality should remain in good shape. Expect highs to reach about 80 degrees or so.

High pressure aloft will strengthen starting tomorrow, which will quickly warm our temperatures up. Temps are forecast to return to the low to mid 90s along the I-5 corridor. An east wind is set to return to the Gorge, and could spread across our western valleys by Friday. Fire weather watches may get issued today with the expectation of lower relative humidity and gustier wind. This will only make things hotter, especially if smoke isn’t too much of a factor.

While the heat wave is underway, an upper level low pressure system will be developing offshore of the Pacific Northwest. This system is likely to send a shortwave across our region between Thursday night and early Friday, a classic setup for showers and thunderstorms. Don’t be surprised if you hear thunder or see lightning before sunrise Friday.

The heat wave will probably last through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. One or two days could hit or exceed 95 degrees. The aforementioned low pressure system should move over the region by Monday & Tuesday. This will bring cloudier, cooler weather (and maybe a few showers).

Hope you all have a great Wednesday!

