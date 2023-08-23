One man hurt, another detained after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person in the downtown area Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest Morrison Street, near Southwest 5th Avenue. Police say a man was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one man was detained at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

