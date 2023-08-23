Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Birdie, a five-year-old Portland girl died tragically in a car crash last week while visiting her grandparents in Idaho at the end of her summer break.

Birdie’s parents Sarah Abbott and Scott Howell are in deep sorrow over her passing and one of her brothers must live with the pain of witnessing the accident.

The next few weeks, which included Birdie’s birthday and the start of first grade, filled her with anticipation. Now her parents are arranging a funeral instead of those happy moments, according to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of the family.

“She was a social butterfly, an incredible goofball, and was special to every single person who met her. She hiked in dresses and had a lisp and a generous heart,” John Abbott, Birdie’s uncle, wrote. “There is loss all around us, but there is something particularly heavy about an unexpected, tragic, stupid accident to a dear girl who was a light in the world.”

The people of Portland have embraced Birdie’s family with open arms and are helping to pay for her funeral. In honor of the young girl, more than $17,000 has been raised in just one day.

The GoFundMe is described as a general fund so that her family members can seek therapy, cover food delivery, house cleaning services, and other expenses as they say goodbye to her.

The crash happened near Birdie’s grandparents’ house about 30 minutes north of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Friday.

FOX 12 has reached out to Idaho police for more information.

