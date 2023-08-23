Portland Central City Task Force hopes to revitalize downtown area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek held the first meeting of her task force that she created to revitalize downtown Portland.

The task force is composed of more than four dozen members made up of business leaders and elected officials from all levels of government. The governor told reporters during a press conference that the conversations were promising and everyone in the room wanted to find a solution to revitalizing downtown Portland as soon as possible. She said the idea of downtown is changing and like other cities, Portland needs to adapt to a post-pandemic world where remote work is now common.

“The success of Portland is good for the entire economy of the state,” Kotek said. “It is our entry point for tourists. It is a place that is our cultural hub. So we believe this focus will benefit the entire metro area and the entire state.”

SEE ALSO: Multnomah Co. sheriff warns financial issues may lead to jail releases

Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed several recommendations to the governor. This includes $4 million every two years for maintenance and clean-up work along Portland roads, $21 million for his large sanctioned campsites, and he wants nearly 100 Oregon State Police troopers stationed in the downtown area to help Portland police with their crime-fighting efforts. Kotek said every option is on the table, including Wheeler’s proposals.

“That list coming from the city of Portland proper, the government, will certainly be added into the mix,” Kotek said.

Kotek and task force co-chair, Dan McMillion, CEO of the Standard, said they envision downtown Portland with mixed-use spaces and less commercial real estate. They want the heart of the Rose City to be a place where people live and work, not just work. But for small businesses that rely on foot traffic, like Park Avenue Market, owner Yousif Jabbary said the city needs to improve safety before people start moving downtown.

“I’d be surprised if people move in if the place is not safe,” Jabbary said. “Provide safety for the people and you might see businesses come back.”

Jabbary has owned his business on the South Park Blocks for more than two decades. He said he’s watched downtown decline since the start of the pandemic. Over the last three years, he said nearly two dozen of the windows on his business have been shattered by someone.

“The cost for the damage to my business increases all the time,” Jabbary said.

Even with the issues in downtown, people are starting to travel into the core of the city. Some of those people are tourists, like Stella Tsikins and her family who are visiting from Canada. She said her family has enjoyed their time in downtown.

“I don’t think it’s just Portland,” Tsikins said. “I think coastal cities in general are seeing a bit of a shift in the population and we would like to see that change to have more families back.”

A spokesperson for the governor said the next meeting will be in September with the plan of meeting on more time after that in October. The governor wants the task force to present its recommendations to the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit in December.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.