Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the Portland City Council will consider making an outdoor dining program, initially established during the pandemic, a permanent fixture with a few modifications.

The proposed outdoor dining program would replace the Healthy Business Permit, which was introduced as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Under the initiative, restaurants, retailers and other establishments were granted free temporary permits with relaxed regulations, allowing them to transition their operations to outdoor spaces. Over the course of the past three years, more than a thousand businesses have capitalized on this program.

Now, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is aiming to institutionalize the program, though this time it would not be provided for free. Instead, businesses would have the choice to pay fees either on a seasonal or annual basis.

If approved by the City Council, businesses will be able to commence the application process for new permits by mid-October.

