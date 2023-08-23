Portland finalizes City Council district boundaries.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland has finalized the boundaries for the first City Council districts, following voters approving a restructure of the city’s government during the 2022 election.

The map was approved unanimously Monday night by the Independent District Commission.

District 1: Prominently areas to the east of Interstate 205.

District 2: All of North Portland and a large portion of NE Portland

District 3: Most of SE Portland

District 4: All of the westside of Portland and southeast’s Sellwood-Moreland, Eastmoreland and Reed neighborhoods.

The map defines the four voting districts for the election of 12 city councilors in Nov. 2024.

“Congratulations to the entire commission for prioritizing Portlanders in this historic process,” said City of Portland Chief Administrative Officer Mike Jordan. “In the coming weeks, the City of Portland Elections Office will work with our county partners to take the immediate next steps for the proper administration of district-based elections for City Council elections, and in the future, candidate and voter education.”

