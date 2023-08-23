Salem woman arrested after making bomb threats to hospital

LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) – A woman is in custody after calling in a fake bomb threat to a hospital, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers took Anna Leigh Karren, a 49-year-old Salem resident, into custody after responding to the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a bomb threat.

According to police, Karren had called both the Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and Lebanon Community Hospital saying she was bringing a bomb to the hospital and was close by.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter while dispatch began gathering information on the call, determining Karren’s location.

Police went to the location of the call and found Karren who admitted to the threats.

Investigators say no bomb materials were found.

Karren was taken into custody on two counts of Disorderly Conduct in the First Degree and Harassment.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Officer Zachary McKinney at 541-258-4331.

