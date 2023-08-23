Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus

All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas. (Source: KENS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

“Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don’t know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis,” Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated.

The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin ISD elementary schools, according to a statement from the district.

The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery
Fee for food trucks in church parking lot
Vancouver food carts asked by church to help pay for $45K in city permit fees
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works.
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works

Latest News

Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program.
Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program
On Wednesday, the Portland City Council will consider making an outdoor dining program,...
Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Student fires gun on bus, police say
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon