Timbers forward undergoing season-ending surgery

Jaroslaw Niezgoda
Jaroslaw Niezgoda(Craig Mitchelldyer - Portland Timbers)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda will be undergoing surgery in the next few weeks.

The Timbers announced on Wednesday that Niezgoda suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Portland’s match at Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday.

The surgery will end Niezgoda’s season with the timeline of his return dated nine months away. He will do his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff at Providence Park at the Providence Sports Care Center and the surgery will be performed by Portland surgeon Dr. Richard Edelson.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery
Fee for food trucks in church parking lot
Vancouver food carts asked by church to help pay for $45K in city permit fees
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works.
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works

Latest News

The Portland Timbers announced that they were parting ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese on...
Search is on for new Timbers head coach
The Portland Timbers announced that they were parting ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese on...
Portland Timbers part ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese
Giovanni Savarese
Portland Timbers part ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese
Portland Timbers.
Asprilla, Blanco rally Timbers to 3-2 victory over Crew