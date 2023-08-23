Timbers forward undergoing season-ending surgery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda will be undergoing surgery in the next few weeks.

The Timbers announced on Wednesday that Niezgoda suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Portland’s match at Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday.

The surgery will end Niezgoda’s season with the timeline of his return dated nine months away. He will do his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff at Providence Park at the Providence Sports Care Center and the surgery will be performed by Portland surgeon Dr. Richard Edelson.

