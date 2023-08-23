Trail Blazers sign Moses Brown

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers signed Moses Brown, general manager Joe Cronin announced.

Brown was a two-way player for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-2020 season and returns to Portland, Brown returned after averaging 4.3 points on a 63.5% from the field and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games from the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 campaign.

Brown accrued career averages of 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and .6 blocks in 128 games for six teams.

Following team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

