Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction in the world, study shows

Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature doughnut shaped like a voodoo doll with a pretzel stick stake through its' heart outside the famous Voodoo Doughnuts shop in downtown Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012.(Don Ryan | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Voodoo Doughnut is often one of the first places that tourists to Portland visit when they arrive in the city, but should it be?

USA Today analyzed 23.2 million Google reviews of 500 of the most popular attractions in the world to uncover the biggest tourist traps, the most overpriced and the most overrated attractions worldwide.

According to a study, Voodoo Doughnut in downtown had the most reviews that included the word “overrated.”

PacSun treated guests at Burnside Skate Park with Diamond Supply Co. product and Voodoo...
PacSun treated guests at Burnside Skate Park with Diamond Supply Co. product and Voodoo Doughnuts as part of the nationwide Golden State of Mind Day activities on Saturday, June 21, 2014 in Portland.(Photo by Steve Dipaola/Invision for PacSun/AP Images)(Steve Dipaola | Steve Dipaola/Invision/AP)

Multnomah Falls came in at No. 28 on the list of top tourist traps based on the frequency user reviews flagging the destination as a “tourist trap”.

Other PNW spots on the list included, Pike Place Market (#10), Space Needle (#27), and the original Starbucks (#54).

Do you agree that these places are tourist traps?

Vancouver's own Pike Place Market in the works
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works

Portland finalizes City Council district boundaries
62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland
62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland