1 man hurt, 1 man arrested after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured and another man arrested after a shooting in the downtown area Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest Morrison Street, near Southwest Fifth Avenue. Police say a man was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a brief search, officers say they found the suspect, 47-year-old Hector Hernandez-Rios, a few blocks away and took him into custody.

Police also say they found a handgun on Hernandez-Rios. He is facing charges that include second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

