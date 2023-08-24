11 arrested during Hillsboro retail theft operation
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Police say 11 people have been arrested after a retail theft sting operation Wednesday in Hillsboro.
Police say the six-hour operation took place at the Fred Meyer on SE Tualatin Valley Hwy.
During the operation, police arrested eight adults and three minors.
The following adults were taken into custody:
- Rolando Rojelio Torres, age 37
- Kristina Lee Keller, age 40
- David Ayala Juarez, age 18
- Ty Russell Cavender, age 50
- Zachariah Laughlin Kelly, age 43
- Gerardo Aaron Hernandez-Blanco, age 32
- Bryan James Rose, age 40
- Adarrey Keyon Teague, age 48
The minors were released to their parents, according to authorities.
Charges included Theft, Criminal Trespass in the first degree, and Possession of a Restricted Weapon. Two of the adults also had outstanding warrants for their arrest, according to the Hillsboro P.D.
