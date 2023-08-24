11 arrested during Hillsboro retail theft operation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Police say 11 people have been arrested after a retail theft sting operation Wednesday in Hillsboro.

Police say the six-hour operation took place at the Fred Meyer on SE Tualatin Valley Hwy.

During the operation, police arrested eight adults and three minors.

The following adults were taken into custody:

  • Rolando Rojelio Torres, age 37
  • Kristina Lee Keller, age 40
  • David Ayala Juarez, age 18
  • Ty Russell Cavender, age 50
  • Zachariah Laughlin Kelly, age 43
  • Gerardo Aaron Hernandez-Blanco, age 32
  • Bryan James Rose, age 40
  • Adarrey Keyon Teague, age 48

The minors were released to their parents, according to authorities.

Charges included Theft, Criminal Trespass in the first degree, and Possession of a Restricted Weapon. Two of the adults also had outstanding warrants for their arrest, according to the Hillsboro P.D.

