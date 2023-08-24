11 arrested during Hillsboro retail theft operation.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Police say 11 people have been arrested after a retail theft sting operation Wednesday in Hillsboro.

Police say the six-hour operation took place at the Fred Meyer on SE Tualatin Valley Hwy.

During the operation, police arrested eight adults and three minors.

The following adults were taken into custody:

Rolando Rojelio Torres, age 37

Kristina Lee Keller, age 40

David Ayala Juarez, age 18

Ty Russell Cavender, age 50

Zachariah Laughlin Kelly, age 43

Gerardo Aaron Hernandez-Blanco, age 32

Bryan James Rose, age 40

Adarrey Keyon Teague, age 48

The minors were released to their parents, according to authorities.

Charges included Theft, Criminal Trespass in the first degree, and Possession of a Restricted Weapon. Two of the adults also had outstanding warrants for their arrest, according to the Hillsboro P.D.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.