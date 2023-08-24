2 killed in crash on hwy 20 in Linn County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM PDT
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash on Highway 20 near milepost 19, according to the Oregon State Police.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon State Police responded to a two-car crash in Linn County. A gray Hyundai Elantra, driven by Joel William Applebaum, 30, was traveling east when he left his lane and hit a yellow Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Joy Lavonne Backus, 70.

Applebaum and Backus, both from Sweet Home, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was impacted for around three hours during on-scene investigations. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

