22 Washington counties sue State over mental health services

TACOMA Wash. (KPTV) - In a surprising collaboration, 22 counties across Washington state have joined forces to file a lawsuit against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) regarding what they say are inadequate mental health services.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court and alleges that DSHS has failed to provide services as mandated by court orders.

The legal action primarily focuses on two key areas of concern. First, the lawsuit claims that DSHS is neglecting to provide mental health evaluations to individuals who are deemed incompetent to stand trial but have been court-ordered to undergo such evaluations. Second, the lawsuit asserts that DSHS has not been transparent in sharing comprehensive information with law enforcement and prosecutors about the release plans for individuals from state mental health hospitals.

The lawsuit was expedited due to letters sent by DSHS in August that indicated the pending release of patients from state mental hospitals on September 7. The letter also mentioned that many discharge plans, including locations, remained uncertain.

This legal action follows earlier challenges faced by the state in maintaining mental health services, including the closure of beds at Western State Hospital, which led to a backlog of patients.

A federal judge later held Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails, resulting in over $100 million in fines.

In an effort to address the situation, Governor Inslee announced the acquisition of a psychiatric hospital in August to add more beds to the mental health system.

The counties are seeking a preliminary injunction by Sept. 8 in Pierce County Superior Court.

The full lawsuit filing is available to read below:

