Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The public’s help is needed to find missing teen Azelyn Gaither, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she will stay in or visit to nearby cities near Portland.

Azelyn is described as 90 lbs. and 5′5″ tall. She has green eyes and brown hair that has been dyed half black and half blonde.

In an effort to spread awareness of missing children and help them return home, Azelyn is highlighted on the Ring’s Neighbors app. Millions of people use this feature, which offers timely assistance in finding missing children.

Anyone with information on Azelyn or her disappearance is urged to call call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Gresham Police Department in Oregon at 1-503-823-3333.

