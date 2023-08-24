Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she will stay in or visit to nearby cities near Portland.(NCEMC)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The public’s help is needed to find missing teen Azelyn Gaither, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she will stay in or visit to nearby cities near Portland.

Azelyn is described as 90 lbs. and 5′5″ tall. She has green eyes and brown hair that has been dyed half black and half blonde.

In an effort to spread awareness of missing children and help them return home, Azelyn is highlighted on the Ring’s Neighbors app. Millions of people use this feature, which offers timely assistance in finding missing children.

Anyone with information on Azelyn or her disappearance is urged to call call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Gresham Police Department in Oregon at 1-503-823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately because of a...
Liberty Fire now at 100 acres south of Salem; evacuation levels lowered
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Latest News

Chad Brandon Pitcher.
Washington County man found guilty of manslaughter in death of car thief
Hood to Coast passes through Portland
What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Police investigating shooting in SE Portland
Man, teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at SE Portland apartment complex
FILE - An employee walks near an entrance to Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., on...
22 Washington counties sue State over mental health services