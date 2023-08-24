Evergreen teachers vote to authorize strike

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Members of the Evergreen Education Association voted to authorize a strike if Evergreen Public Schools management and the union bargaining team are unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The association voted overwhelmingly positive to authorize a strike on Wednesday evening by 93%.

Evergreen educators’ key issues are:

· More supports for students with special needs

· Time for educators to plan and consult, which is frequently lost because of the shortage of substitute teachers

· Promised cost-of-living adjustment to help attract and retain enough educators

· Adequate staffing to support a safe, academic learning environment for all students

See Also: Woodburn teachers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

“Our top priority is our students,” said EEA President Kristie Peak, a teacher librarian at Mill Plain Elementary currently on full-time release as union president. “Time after time, district management refuses to invest in our schools even though they have the funding for it. No one wants to go on strike but we’ll do what we have to do protect our students.”

Evergreen is the second southwest Washington district potentially facing a strike.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.