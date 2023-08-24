Firefighter marks 50 years with McMinnville Fire District

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Fire District is celebrating a member who has been fighting fires for half a century.

Chief Larry Giddings with the Volunteer Firefighters Association has officially spent 50 years on the job.

On Wednesday, the fire district posted to Facebook, saying Giddings joined the department on Aug. 23, 1973 and has been a leader and mentor for decades.

Since Jan. 2020, Giddings has responded to 1,500 calls and attended over 140 training events.

The fire district says he’s an inspiration to everyone in the fire service.

