First disaster response supply point established at Tillamook Airport

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - After months of planning and surveying, the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management will deploy supplies for the state’s first Emergency Assembly Point (EAP).

Located at the Tillamook Airport, EAP will not only be a place for community members to find resources during an emergency situation, but officials said it will be a launching pad to ferry people to safe locations. It will also be a location for the community to receive supplies to recover from the event.

Eva Penor lives in Tillamook and is a big advocate for an EAP for her community.

“We’ve got multiple potential threats in the area with the Cascadia Earthquake to the wildfires that have historically come through the area,” Penor said. “I think this is a great step for the community.”

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Department of Human Services held its last rehearsal before deploying the supplies for the EAP that will be packed into two large containers. Officials said they gave crews eight hours to practice building 15 tents, unfold dozens of beds, and put other critical supplies in place.

Chad Knowles, Operations Section Chief for the Office of Resilience and Emergency Management, said it only took crews about half of the time.

“That’s not easy to do because some of these tents have a lot of different pieces to them and they need to be out together,” Knowles said. “They did a great job.”

The EAP point will be a spot for the community to get access to food, shelter, showers, and medical care.

Velda Handler is a volunteer nurse with Medical Reserve Crop. She signed up to be a part of the medical team.

“There’s 65 of us from our county that are Medical Reserve Corp.,” Handler said. “We all have that passion for having our community prepared and having things in place if we do have an event.”

In total, the EAP can up to 100 people including staff.

The Department of Human Services said the plan is to place additional EAPs on the Central and Southern coast of Oregon. Those exact locations are still being determined. But if disaster does strike on the Northern Coast, Penor is glad her community is prepared.

“Just having this practice here will be super important for when it does happen,” Penor said. “Were ready and we know what step to take.”

