Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Gresham has launched a new police department transparency dashboard on the city’s website, the city announced Wednesday.

Included in the dashboard is up-to-date crime and incident reporting to make it easier for people to learn more about criminal activity and crime trends in Gresham.

SEE ALSO: Portland mayor wants nearly 100 state troopers to help police

The dashboard also includes the demographic makeup of the police department and data on “use of force” incidents.

“We are excited to launch this transparency dashboard as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance community trust,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Transparency is vital in building strong relationships between our officers and the community we serve. By providing access to this information, we aim to promote open dialogue and understanding.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.