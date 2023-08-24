Heat wave begins today

Good morning! Another heat wave will begin this afternoon as high pressure builds overhead. Hazy skies will probably be with us through the duration of the heat wave (until about Sunday) due to thin wildfire smoke aloft. Air quality shouldn’t suffer too much. At times though, air quality might drop into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. The heat doesn’t look like it’ll be too extreme, but afternoons will be plenty hot, and nights will be much warmer. Expect temperatures to rise into the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s. There will be one or two nights that barely drop into the 60s in the inner urban areas.

A red flag warning goes into effect late this morning for the Cascades and the Gorge. An offshore east wind will dry out our air, and the hot air will create unstable conditions. If a fire were to break out, it could spread quickly. The red flag warning continues tonight through Friday morning due to thunderstorms in the forecast. A shortwave will pass through while most of us are sleeping, and will likely generate scattered thunderstorms across the region. Lightning will be *possible* from the coast to central Oregon. Most of the activity should work its way into Washington around daybreak Friday. The remainder of the day (and weekend) should be dry.

An upper level low pressure system will move into the region early next week, ushering in cooler air and ending the heat wave. Showers will also be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Thursday!

