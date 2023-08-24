Heat wave begins today

Scattered thunderstorms will pass through overnight
8/24/2023
8/24/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Another heat wave will begin this afternoon as high pressure builds overhead. Hazy skies will probably be with us through the duration of the heat wave (until about Sunday) due to thin wildfire smoke aloft. Air quality shouldn’t suffer too much. At times though, air quality might drop into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. The heat doesn’t look like it’ll be too extreme, but afternoons will be plenty hot, and nights will be much warmer. Expect temperatures to rise into the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the 60s. There will be one or two nights that barely drop into the 60s in the inner urban areas.

A red flag warning goes into effect late this morning for the Cascades and the Gorge. An offshore east wind will dry out our air, and the hot air will create unstable conditions. If a fire were to break out, it could spread quickly. The red flag warning continues tonight through Friday morning due to thunderstorms in the forecast. A shortwave will pass through while most of us are sleeping, and will likely generate scattered thunderstorms across the region. Lightning will be *possible* from the coast to central Oregon. Most of the activity should work its way into Washington around daybreak Friday. The remainder of the day (and weekend) should be dry.

An upper level low pressure system will move into the region early next week, ushering in cooler air and ending the heat wave. Showers will also be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations for fire south of Salem
Liberty Fire now at 100 acres south of Salem
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction in the world, study shows
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Latest News

Wx Blog
Heat wave arrives Thursday afternoon, plus lightning for some of us Thursday night
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/23)
Sun
Nice today, next heat wave starts tomorrow
Wx Blog
Nice Wednesday ahead, then hot weather returns