Homes hit by gunfire, 1 injured in McMinnville shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – One person was injured, and two homes were hit by gunfire following a shooting Wednesday night in McMinnville.

The McMinnville Police Department says a call came in from a resident around 11:15 p.m. reporting what sounded like gunshots in the 2500 block of NE Evans Street. The resident then called back saying they found what appeared to be blood and shell casings on the ground.

While officers were responding to the area, dispatchers received information that a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound had just arrived at the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Investigators suspect based on their findings, that two people were firing shots, possibly at one another. The McMinnville P.D. says no one was found around the shooting, however.

Police eventually spoke with the man who had arrived at the hospital but said little detail about the shooting was gained. The man received a gunshot wound to his upper leg and was airlifted to Portland. Investigators learned he lives in the neighborhood. He’s expected to survive, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-2337 and reference case 23-2960.

