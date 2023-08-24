Local non-profit hosts doggie fashion show fundraiser

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local non-profit is doing everything they can to help those in need, by helping their pets.

The PAW Team is partially able to do so by fundraising through fun animal related events.

Wednesday, the non-profit held a runway show for dogs at the Portland Mercado.

“I’m really happy that someone is actually caring about the animals,” Krystal, who is participating in the event with her dog Gus, said. “Just the fact that somebody out there wants to care makes me feel happy. Makes me relieved.”

About a dozen or so dog owners showed up to participate in the event, like Kim Anders.

“We got our little sundress on,” she said holding her dog Mamasita, “our sunhat and heart shaped sunnies.”

The event managed to get some laughs, and claps. Some people are happy to hear the funds will benefit the PAW team, who help provide veterinary care for those experiencing homelessness or extreme poverty.

“We know how devastating it can be when a pet doesn’t have access to essential veterinary care,” Nicole Perkins, Co-Director of the Paw TEAM said, “just because their owner can’t afford it.”

Perkins said the PAW team is proud to be able to benefit more than 1500 people annually.

