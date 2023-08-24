Man, teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at SE Portland apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and teenage boy who were detained after a shooting and search in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Monday have been charged with several crimes including attempted murder, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 11100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police say an officer was in the area and saw two people firing shots at an apartment building.

Detectives determined a woman and man were asleep in the apartment when the shots were fired into it. No one was injured.

The two suspects fled the scene after the shooting. They were detained by police following an hours-long search of the neighborhood.

Police identified the suspects as 23-year-old Jaylen D. Lyday from Portland and a 16-year-old boy from Beaverton. Both were booked on charges of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

The teen is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to police, one firearm was recovered as evidence. The second firearm has not been located.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting - or knows the location of the second firearm - is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention: ECST and reference case number 22-219421.

