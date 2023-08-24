New ‘future thinking’ elementary school opens in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the official opening of a new school campus.

At 73,000-square-feet, Tamarack Elementary will be able to hold 600 students.

“Oh, it’s beautiful - t’s amazing to go in,” said Tamarack principal Christina Walters. “And the way that we’ve been able to build the school around, kind of, future thinking and create a community space has been pretty energizing. So it can be kind of a central location and a hub for everyone.”

Tamarack was built on a budget of nearly $41 million and has solar panels, a turf sports field and murals painted along the central hallway.

Students in the Hillsboro School District head back to school the first week of September.

