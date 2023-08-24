PBOT proposes changing outdoor dining permit system with new requirements, higher fees

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Portland eateries were able to set up outdoor seating on sidewalks and parking spots at a subsidized rate through the City.

Now, as ARPA dollars are running out, Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is proposing a new plan to change the permit system and raise the price.

At a City Council meeting Wednesday, PBOT representatives proposed changing the former, temporary ‘Healthy Business Permit’ to the ‘Outdoor Dining Program’, which would change the requirements for outdoor seating setups and nearly double the fees starting in 2025, as the subsidized fees would still be available in 2024.

Sidewalk Cafes using 40 linear feet would be charged $360 in 2024, and $710 to renew the permit in 2025. New applications in 2025 would cost $1,160.

A seasonal Street Seats permit (Spring through Fall) would cost $800 in 2024, and a renewal would cost $1,150 in 2025. If they are first time applicants in 2025, they would be paying $1,600.

A Street Seats setup with a platform and a roof that would take up two parking spaces would cost $2,000 in 2024 at the subsidized rate, and a renewal would cost $2,350 in 2025. First-time applicants in 2025 would pay $3,100.

“Businesses are spending upwards of $10,000 to $20,000 or more on many of these larger installations, and we’ve heard that businesses really want the permanent program and guidance from us on how to make these safe, so they can continue to make investments in their on street space for years to come, with confidence knowing that it’s going to last,” said PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera.

Restaurant owners said the outdoor seating options have been invaluable to them, both during and after the pandemic.

“It definitely has helped a lot of people, especially in this heat or when there’s hot sun, people want to sit in the shade and enjoy the weather at the same time,” said Sonam Sherpa, the owner of San Sai Sushi Bar on NW 23rd St.

Kurt Huffman owns the independent restaurant group Chefstable, and is involved with more than 30 Portland restaurants.

“The pandemic really proved street seats to be a business saver, because with everybody wanting to eat outside, without them, we probably would’ve had four or five restaurants that failed,” Huffman said.

He added that having a flat yearly fee for permits is far better than the pre-pandemic method.

“Back then we used to pay as a function of lost parking revenue for the city, so your average permit was actually pretty expensive, because for two parking spaces you had to pay as if a car was there every hour of every day for paid parking,” he said.

Though fees would be boosted from the past few years, restaurant owners we spoke to said it would still be worth it.

“Everyone having a nice patio outside and everyone wanting to be outside after COVID, that really helped us out,” Sherpa said.

“The very first seats we always seat at all of our restaurants are the outdoor seats and the street seats,” Huffman said. “The impact is just unbelievable on our bottom line.”

Next month, PBOT staff will present the recommended fees and code changes needed to launch the program, and if city council approves them, businesses can start applying for new permits in October.

