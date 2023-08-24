Police identify victim in deadly NE Portland shooting

37-year-old Brandon S. Lockwood.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly August shooting in the Sunderland neighborhood.

According to police, 37-year-old Brandon S. Lockwood was found with a gunshot wound on Aug. 11 around 11 p.m. at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road.

Police treated Lockwood until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-211068.

