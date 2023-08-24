Portland construction worker falls through hole in roof, lands 2 stories down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A construction worker in Portland took a two-story fall through a hole in the roof on Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue sent out a tweet detailing a rescue where a worker fell two stories through a hole in the roof of a construction site. The Tech Rescue team was called out to assist in lowering the worker due to limited access to stairs.

The worker is expected to live.

