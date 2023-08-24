Portland construction worker falls through hole in roof, lands 2 stories down

PFR responds to two-story fall
PFR responds to two-story fall(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A construction worker in Portland took a two-story fall through a hole in the roof on Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue sent out a tweet detailing a rescue where a worker fell two stories through a hole in the roof of a construction site. The Tech Rescue team was called out to assist in lowering the worker due to limited access to stairs.

The worker is expected to live.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately because of a...
Liberty Fire now at 100 acres south of Salem; evacuation levels lowered
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Latest News

Negasi Zuberi
Man accused of holding woman in cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon tries to escape from jail
The Hillsboro School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the official...
New ‘future thinking’ elementary school opens in Hillsboro
Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’
Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’
The City of Gresham has launched a new police department transparency dashboard on the city’s...
Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’