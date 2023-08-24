Portland Thorns lose 2 more players

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Thorns is losing two more players a week after releasing two others, according to the organization.

On Thursday, the Thorns released midfielder and National Team Replacement Player Isabel Dehakiz, while forward Alyssa Walker has been recalled from her short-term loan and has returned to SK Brann in Norway.

“Both Isabel and Alyssa were incredible professionals across all areas during their time in Portland,” said Thorns FC head coach Mike Norris. “We are grateful for the commitment and energy they brought to the group which has helped push us forward into this final stretch of regular season play.”

On Aug. 17, the team released Lindsey Harris along with defender and National Team Replacement Player Kayla Morrison.

The Thorns next match will be on the road against the Washington Spirit on Sunday at Audi Field.

