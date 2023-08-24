PPS requiring middle, high school students to wear school ID

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools will be implementing a rule that requires middle and high school students to wear their student ID all day to increase safety efforts.

Students will receive an ID and lanyard that they must carry every day. Each school will be starting the rule at different times, so parents are encouraged to watch for information from school officials.

The new rule is based on a suggestion from a group of people, including students, who Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero put together last spring. The group came up with 13 suggestions for making schools safer that were shared with the PPS board last May.

According to the statements by Chief of Schools Dr. Jon Franco, the board intends to implement all suggestions but is starting with IDs.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.