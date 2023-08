PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If extreme weather conditions are present, PGE may need to turn off your power to help reduce the risk of wildfire. This last resort safety measure is called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). There are several ways to be prepared: https://www.kptv.com/page/pge-prep-tips/

