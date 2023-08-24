Videos show Yellowstone wolves bringing ‘toys’ to dens for their pups

The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups...
The National Park Service released video which shows adult wolves bringing toys for their pups back to their dens.(National Park Service)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wolves in Yellowstone National Park were caught on camera bringing “toys” for their pups back to their dens, according to the National Park Service.

In a video shared on Instagram, adult wolves from Yellowstone wolf packs can be seen walking back to their dens carrying various objects in their mouths from bones to antlers and branches.

The park service said the wolves’ offspring typically wait for their parents to bring food from their hunts back to them. Whenever food isn’t brought back, the wolves instead bring back other items.

A wolf in Yellowstone can be seen bringing back a bone to its pups.
A wolf in Yellowstone can be seen bringing back a bone to its pups.(National Park Service)

Park officials said this instinct to bring items back to the den may be reinforced by evolution and may keep the adult wolves from being bitten by the sharp teeth of their pups.

The Yellowstone wolf packs typically have a single litter of four to five pups a year, according to the park service.

When late October rolls around, the pups are about two-thirds of their adult size and will start traveling with the pack. The ones who survive the winter have by then learned to help the pack hunt prey including elk and bison. They’ll also help raise the next year’s litter of pups and will deliver food and sometimes the same “toys”.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works.
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works
Fee for food trucks in church parking lot
Vancouver food carts asked by church to help pay for $45K in city permit fees

Latest News

PBOT proposes changing outdoor dining permit system with new requirements, higher fees
PBOT proposes changing outdoor dining permit system with new requirements, higher fees
At a City Council meeting Wednesday, PBOT proposed changing the temporary ‘Healthy Business...
PBOT proposes changing outdoor dining permit system with new requirements, higher fees
First disaster response supply point established at Tillamook Airport
First disaster response supply point established at Tillamook Airport
The Emergency Assembly Point will be a place for community members to find resources and...
First disaster response supply point established at Tillamook Airport
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump isn’t at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt