Washington County man found guilty of manslaughter in death of car thief

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man first convicted in 2019 only to have the case retired, has been convicted of manslaughter following a new trial.

Chad Brandon Pitcher was found guilty Wednesday for the 2017 death of Reiner Schmolling. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Pitcher and co-defendant Christopher Jay Stephens drove to a rural area outside North Plains after learning Schmolling stole Pitcher’s car.

Armed with handguns, they confronted Schmolling, leading to Pitcher shooting Schmolling in the chest, causing his death at the scene.

Authorities say after the incident, Pitcher left the scene in his car but later abandoned it after it ran out of gas. Evidence found in the car helped authorities identify Pitcher as the suspect.

Stephens, identified as an accomplice, was arrested on September 28, 2017, and confessed to his role in the crime. He revealed that he drove Pitcher to the crime scene and fired a round from his handgun.

Pitcher remained a fugitive for several weeks before being tracked by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to Wilsonville. He was apprehended on October 8, 2017, after attempting to evade capture by jumping from a second-story apartment.

While Pitcher was initially found guilty in 2019, the case had to be retried after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Ramos v. Louisiana that non-unanimous verdicts in state trials for serious criminal offenses violated the Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

Following a retrial, Pitcher was found guilty of Manslaughter in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 1, 2023.

