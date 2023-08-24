What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro

Hood to Coast passes through Portland
Hood to Coast passes through Portland(KPTV)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

Hood to Coast

  • The Providence Hood and Portland To Coast Relays is the world’s largest and most popular running and walking relay race. Drawing in participants from over 40 counties and all 50 states. Called the Mother of All Relays the event takes 8 to 12 member teams for 196 miles or 128 miles from the top of Mount Hood to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean.
  • https://hoodtocoast.com/htc-ptc/
  • At Timberline Lodge 27500 W Leg Rd Timberline Lodge, OR 97028
  • Happening all day Aug. 25 and 26.

Thriftcon

  • Thriftcon is the world’s first and only vintage and collectible convention with over 100 vendors with multiple activations and installations celebrating vintage and retro culture and sustainability in fashion.
  • https://thriftcon.co/
  • In Hall E of the Portland Expo Center on 2060 Marine Dr. W, Portland, OR 97217
  • Happening Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tickets are $12-$30 and children under 13 get in free
  • Parking information is provided with ticket purchase

Oregon State Fair

  • The fair will include many live performances, livestock and horse shows, carnival rides, family entertainment, and classic fair food.
  • https://oregonstatefair.org/
  • The fair will be held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds on 2330 17th St. NE Salem, OR
  • Happening every day from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10-11 p.m. depending on the day
  • Tickets cost between $8 and $25 depending on the package and children under 5 get in free
  • There are multiple parking lots as well as park-and-ride and bus route options

Kenton Street Fair

  • The 11th annual Kenton Street Fair will host over 70 vendors, food trucks, two live music stages, and many restaurants, bars, and shops along the street.
  • https://www.facebook.com/kentonstreetfair/
  • Held on N. Denver Ave., Portland, OR 97217
  • Happening on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free admission to all ages

