1 dead after Clackamas County drunk driving crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon City man was taken into custody Thursday after a deadly crash while driving drunk.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 8:11 p.m. to a crash on S Redland Road, near S Anderson Road, outside of Oregon City.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of holding woman in cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon tries to escape from jail

Arriving deputies found a crash involving a Ford F-150 with one occupant and a Toyota Corolla with two occupants.

Officials say the driver of the Corolla was found dead and the passenger was seriously injured.

The 39-year-old unnamed driver of the F-150 was given a field sobriety test and found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and booked on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Assault in the third degree, and Manslaughter in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.