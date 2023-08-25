1 dead after Clackamas County drunk driving crash

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon City man was taken into custody Thursday after a deadly crash while driving drunk.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 8:11 p.m. to a crash on S Redland Road, near S Anderson Road, outside of Oregon City.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of holding woman in cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon tries to escape from jail

Arriving deputies found a crash involving a Ford F-150 with one occupant and a Toyota Corolla with two occupants.

Officials say the driver of the Corolla was found dead and the passenger was seriously injured.

The 39-year-old unnamed driver of the F-150 was given a field sobriety test and found to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and booked on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Assault in the third degree, and Manslaughter in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

Latest News

Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security...
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination from Moda Center security
Salem-Keizer SD
Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year
The second largest school district in Oregon could be in big financial trouble.
Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year