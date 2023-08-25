2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot

Two people were taken to a hospital early Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in a parking lot.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital early Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in a parking lot, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 17500 block of Southeast Stark Street. Police say two people were struck by a driver doing cookies in the parking lot. The driver also hit two parked cars.

Both people were taken to an area hospital and are expected to be okay.

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Alonso Ceja-Uribe, was arrested and booked into jail for reckless driving and vehicular assault.

Police say the investigation showed Ceja-Uribe and the people who were hit knew each other, and at least one of the victim’s was filming the driver as he was doing cookies.

