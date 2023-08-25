2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft.

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for two suspects who robbed a Hazel Dell ATM on Thursday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, an ATM technician was working on a malfunctioning unit around 12:38 p.m. at the 7404 NE Hwy 99 Vancouver Bank of America. Around that time, two unknown men pulled up in an unlicensed Kia sedan.

One of the men, wearing gloves and a mask, pushed the technician to the ground and proceeded to steal the money from the ATM. Meanwhile, the second man remained in the driver’s seat of the Kia.

The perpetrator who took the money entered the back passenger seat of the Kia, after which the unlicensed car quickly fled from the scene, heading northbound on I-5.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying the robbery suspects. If anyone has information on this robbery, they’re asked to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at tanya.johnson@clark.wa.gov

