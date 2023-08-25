2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft

2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft.
2 suspects wanted in Hazel Dell ATM theft.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for two suspects who robbed a Hazel Dell ATM on Thursday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, an ATM technician was working on a malfunctioning unit around 12:38 p.m. at the 7404 NE Hwy 99 Vancouver Bank of America. Around that time, two unknown men pulled up in an unlicensed Kia sedan.

One of the men, wearing gloves and a mask, pushed the technician to the ground and proceeded to steal the money from the ATM. Meanwhile, the second man remained in the driver’s seat of the Kia.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after Clackamas County drunk driving crash

The perpetrator who took the money entered the back passenger seat of the Kia, after which the unlicensed car quickly fled from the scene, heading northbound on I-5.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying the robbery suspects. If anyone has information on this robbery, they’re asked to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at tanya.johnson@clark.wa.gov

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

Latest News

Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl
Teen indicted as adult in murder, rape of 13-year-old Beaverton girl
Rep. Andrea Salinas on helping Oregon farmers, mental health crisis
U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Salem felon found guilty of selling Russian machine gun
Firefighters have responded to a wildfire that started near Sandy Friday morning.
Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy