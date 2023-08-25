2023 solar eclipse will pass over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On October 14, 2023, an annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse will travel directly over Oregon.

This will be the first major eclipse Oregon has experienced since the total eclipse in 2017, according to the Oregon Museum of Sciences and Industry.

During this eclipse, the new moon will pass in front of the sun, bringing an annular eclipse to the border between Oregon and California, with a partial eclipse to the rest of the Pacific Northwest.

Solar annular eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, with the Moon’s smaller size causing a ring-like effect as it partially covers the sun but is too far away to completely cover up the sun, making it an annular eclipse rather than a total eclipse. The last such eclipse visible from Oregon was in 2012, and the next will be in 2077.

Starting near Reedsport, Oregon, at 9:13 a.m. PDT, the eclipse lasts 4 minutes and 29 seconds on the coast. Crater Lake sees 4 minutes and 24 seconds, Eugene 3 minutes and 54 seconds, and Klamath Falls 3 minutes and 23 seconds. Southern Oregon offers the best climate for viewing.

A wide region from the Arctic Circle to the southern Pacific will witness a partial solar eclipse. In Portland, it will start at 8:06 a.m., peak at 9:19 a.m. with 86 percent coverage and end by 10:39 a.m.

Most importantly, people should not view the eclipse without eye protection even during the annular or “ring of fire” phase, because the sun shines so bright that it can damage the eyes if not viewed with a protective filter. Only use approved solar filters that block ultraviolet and infrared radiation and visible light.

To find more information about the eclipse visit: https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/oregon-2023-eclipse

