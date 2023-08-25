5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Uniontown, Ohio, said officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said a wellbeing check was requested for a residence on Carnation Avenue in Uniontown at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Uniontown police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s not believed that anybody else was involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately because of a...
Liberty Fire now at 100 acres south of Salem; evacuation levels lowered
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Latest News

A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
5-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises thousands for Hawaii wildfire victims
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
Lemonade stand raises money for Lahaina
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy
A man was injured and another man arrested after a shooting in the downtown area Tuesday night,...
Portland officer, nurse save man shot near courthouse