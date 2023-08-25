Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy

Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters have responded to a wildfire that started near Sandy Friday morning.

Clackamas Fire says that the 40-acre fire is south of the Bull Run Dam and is located on US Forest Service lands. The Forest Service has requested air assets to help extinguish the fire.

No structures are being threatened at this time, according to Clackamas Fire.

It’s not known at this time if lightning was the cause of the fire.

The National Weather Service reported more than a thousand lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight.

