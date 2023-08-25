Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters have responded to a wildfire that started near Sandy Friday morning.

Clackamas Fire says that the 40-acre fire is south of the Bull Run Dam and is located on US Forest Service lands. The Forest Service has requested air assets to help extinguish the fire.

No structures are being threatened at this time, according to Clackamas Fire.

It’s not known at this time if lightning was the cause of the fire.

The National Weather Service reported more than a thousand lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight.

Roughly 1500 lightning strikes across Oregon and parts of southern Washington and northern California overnight. #ORwx #WAwx Data from Earth Networks. pic.twitter.com/rDSUnjL9MA — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.