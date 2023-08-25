Current UP students, staff greet incoming freshmen, help them get settled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Portland was buzzing with activity Thursday as returning students and staff welcomed new students and helped them move into their residence halls.

The university president joined students to fire the traditional welcome ‘confetti cannon,’ and residence halls had games, music and other activities throughout the day.

FOX 12 spoke to a few local and out-of-state students in the incoming class of 2027 about how they’re feeling as they get ready for their next chapter.

Mason Machida is a freshman from Oahu, Hawaii.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited about all the new things - all the new people I’m going to meet, things I’m going to try,” Machida says. “So it’s a combination of emotions, yeah.”

And freshman Paige Wilson is from Beaverton.

I’m excited to meet my roommate and move into the dorm,” Wilson says. “I’m looking forward to studying nursing here. And becoming a fourth-generation nurse.”

UP classes start on Monday.

