Early t-storms possible, turning hot and staying hazy

Good morning! I’m tracking a few clusters of thunderstorms passing through Oregon and southern Washington. The bulk of the activity is focusing along the coast, Coast Range and central Oregon. It’s possible we won’t see much more action around the Willamette Valley and Clark County. The same can be said for the Mt. Hood area and the start of the Hood to Coast Relay. To be safe though, we’ll keep a slight shower/storm chance in the forecast through about sunrise or so. By mid to late morning, storms should mainly be up in Washington. The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny, hazy and pretty hot. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid 90s.

Our heat wave will resume this weekend, with warm & humid nights, followed by hot & hazy afternoons. There will be times over the next several days that air quality dips into the moderate to unhealthy range for sensitive groups. Between Sunday and Monday, onshore flow will strengthen, bringing marine air inland and ending the heat wave. This should also replenish our air.

We’ll be tracking a Pacific low pressure system between early to midweek. This system move slowly over the region, dropping highs into the 80s and 70s and generating scattered showers at times. Low temperatures will also trend back into the low 60s and 50s. That’ll feel much more refreshing!

Make sure you have our Fox 12 Weather app downloaded. It’s a great tool for tracking storms and staying up to speed on our latest forecast. Fall is not too far away.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.