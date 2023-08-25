Former drug addict to race in Hood To Coast says running key part of his recovery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the day before the 2023 Hood To Coast relay race begins, runner Chad Seely is all too ready.

“Running has played a real crucial part in my mental and physical health,” he said. “It’s given me a lot of encouragement to be able to do that, to be able to offer that hope to somebody else.”

Hope for recovery, hope for a second chance, and hope that just a few years ago didn’t feel possible due to an almost lifelong addiction.

“It was at a really young age that I got addicted to drugs, probably 10 years old,” Seely said. “It was kind of always a dysfunctional household.”

SEE ALSO: What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro

For 15 years, addictions to fentanyl, meth, heroin and alcohol kept him stuck in a vicious cycle.

“I was homeless for different periods of time throughout my life because of drugs and alcohol, and just trying to get away from the pain that I was trying to escape from,” he said.

It was an escape that continued until he was incarcerated more than three years ago in an Eastern Oregon jail, and he found himself reading the Bible and reconnecting to a higher purpose - a moment he says caused a switch to flip in his mind.

That’s when he decided to seek recovery through the Portland Rescue Mission, a program in which 85% of graduates move into stable housing and stay sober, according to Rescue Mission staff.

The journey was difficult, but one thing that helped get him by was running.

“It’s really given me an outlet and a healthy coping mechanism to take out either frustration or excitement or celebration, I can kind of turn to running for those things,” Seely said.

A coping mechanism that’s now a conduit for sharing his story, both on staff with the mission, and on the race course this weekend in the Hood to Coast relay.

“It means a lot, it’s really near and dear to my heart, it’s given me a chance to give back and to also help raise funds for other people to share the same things that I got to enjoy,” he said.

Seely also credits the community aspect of the program for providing crucial support during his recovery.

SEE ALSO: City of Portland presents $750M climate investment plan

“I think that every success story is an inspiration, because recovering from addiction is a lot of really hard work and there’s a lot of starts and stops, and it only is successful when you have a community who loves you and can surround you,” added Leah Hay, the Business Partnership Specialist with Portland Rescue Mission.

She said this year is the first time they’re using the relay as a chance to put the life-changing results on display and get people interested in the program through survivors’ stories.

Seely is now more than three years sober - no longer running from pain, but running toward a new purpose.

“Now through the mission and through running, I’m able to see and have a vision of what each day looks like and also what helping other people looks like,” he said.

If you would like to help sponsor Chad’s team, you can visit their link here

For more information about Portland Rescue Mission’s goals and programs, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.