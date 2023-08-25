Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination from Moda Center security

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security staffing company.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security staffing company after alleging racial discrimination against a Portland man.

Lawyers representing Byron Brown, who has been independently selling tickets outside the Moda Center for over three decades, state that in February, while he was outside the arena, a security guard instructed him to move.

Attorneys representing Brown say he was surprised by the request and questioned it, which led to an argument with the security guard. Brown asked for a supervisor, and according to him and his attorneys, the security guard made a racially offensive statement during the encounter.

SEE ALSO: Gresham launches online dashboard with crime stats, police ‘use of force’

“He abruptly gets off the radio and says ‘You don’t deserve to be here, get back to the cotton field,’” Brown recounts. “And I said, ‘What?’ And he says ‘Get back to the cotton field.’ So, it was very traumatizing, I would use the word traumatizing. I felt disrespected, I felt degraded. It was a whole plethora of emotion that went through at that time.”

Brown says the security guard initially denied making the comment but later admitted to it when a supervisor arrived on the scene.

The lawsuit alleging discrimination and negligence targets Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, the company managing the Moda Center, and Landmark Event Staffing, the security’s employer. Attorneys are seeking $750,000 in damages.

Attempts to get a response from Vulcan Sports and Entertainment regarding the matter have been made, but no response has been received so far.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

Latest News

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security...
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination from Moda Center security
Salem-Keizer SD
Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year
The second largest school district in Oregon could be in big financial trouble.
Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year
Two people were taken to a hospital early Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in a...
2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot