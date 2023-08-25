Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination from Moda Center security

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security staffing company after alleging racial discrimination against a Portland man.

Lawyers representing Byron Brown, who has been independently selling tickets outside the Moda Center for over three decades, state that in February, while he was outside the arena, a security guard instructed him to move.

Attorneys representing Brown say he was surprised by the request and questioned it, which led to an argument with the security guard. Brown asked for a supervisor, and according to him and his attorneys, the security guard made a racially offensive statement during the encounter.

“He abruptly gets off the radio and says ‘You don’t deserve to be here, get back to the cotton field,’” Brown recounts. “And I said, ‘What?’ And he says ‘Get back to the cotton field.’ So, it was very traumatizing, I would use the word traumatizing. I felt disrespected, I felt degraded. It was a whole plethora of emotion that went through at that time.”

Brown says the security guard initially denied making the comment but later admitted to it when a supervisor arrived on the scene.

The lawsuit alleging discrimination and negligence targets Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, the company managing the Moda Center, and Landmark Event Staffing, the security’s employer. Attorneys are seeking $750,000 in damages.

Attempts to get a response from Vulcan Sports and Entertainment regarding the matter have been made, but no response has been received so far.

