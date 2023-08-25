Man gets 33 years for raping 2 drunk women while posing as ride-share driver in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man is facing more than 33 years in prison for raping two intoxicated women while posing as a ride-share driver, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Helio Santiago Ferreira was sentenced to 400 months in prison by Judge Benjamin Souede on Friday after a May bench trial.

According to the DA’s office, on Sept. 17, 2016, Ferreira picked up the first victim. When she entered his car, he sexually assaulted her along with two other men and then left her in northwest Portland.

SEE ALSO: 2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot

DNA collected from the victim at the hospital was matched to a 2012 sexual assault case, according to the DA’s office.

Then, on Sept. 6, 2018, a woman who was visiting Portland for a work conference took an Uber from a bar to where she was staying in the northeast. According to the DA’s office, the Uber driver had to rouse the victim several times to get her out of the car, did not see her go inside before he drove away.

The next morning, the victim woke up to find her clothes on backward and that she was missing her wallet, credit cards and cell phone. Some of her credit cards had fraudulent activity in Portland and Vancouver.

After DNA evidence was collected from her at the hospital, it matched with both the 2012 and 2016 cases.

Portland police detectives checked surveillance video from places where the 2018 victim’s credit card was fraudulently used and released a crime stoppers bulletin with suspect photos.

Three anonymous tips reported that the person in the photos was Ferreira, who had moved to Georgia in 2019.

An arrest warrant and search warrant for DNA were signed and executed in Georgia, where he was arrested and extradited back to Oregon in May 2020.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of holding woman in cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon tries to escape from jail

Judge Souede found Ferreira guilty of two counts of first-degree rape on May 9.

Additionally, Judge Souede found Ferreira not guilty of one count of first-degree kidnapping related to the 2016 case, and not guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy, related to the 2012 case.

Ferreira is currently in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail. According to the DA’s office, he is also facing charges of sex abuse and kidnapping in Washington County.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.