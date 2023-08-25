Overnight thunderstorms possible, heat continues

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s today in Portland, making for a toasty evening. We’re still seeing hazy skies, but our cameras do look a bit clearer than they did yesterday afternoon. Air quality is totally fine for most of us west of the Cascades. Tonight will be much warmer than last night, with overnight temperatures in the mid 60s for most of us in the metro area.

We’re tracking the chance for some rumbles of thunder and showers overnight tonight- anytime between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. for those of us in Portland. They could pop up anywhere from the coast to eastern Oregon. Areas east of the Cascades could also see an afternoon storm pop up tomorrow, but after the morning commute it’s looking sunny and dry west of the mountains.

The Red Flag Warning continues for the Cascades and Gorge through tomorrow morning due to the dry, breezy conditions and lightning chances.

Hazy and hot weather continues through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s for inner urban areas. The heat wave will end Sunday as a low pressure system starst to move over us, bringing us more cloud cover, cooler temperatures (mid to upper 70s during the day, upper 50s and low 60s at night) and a shot at showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 day

