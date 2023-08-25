Paid Leave Oregon approves first applicants

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department has now enrolled its first applicants in the Paid Leave Oregon program, as of Thursday morning.

The state says it received more than 4,000 applications in the first week since the program launched.

So far, two applications have been approved as the program ramps up its processing and verification processes.

Those who are approved can start using their paid leave in just over a week.

