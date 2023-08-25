Paid Leave Oregon approves first applicants

The Oregon Employment Department has now enrolled its first applicants in the Paid Leave Oregon program, as of Thursday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Employment Department has now enrolled its first applicants in the Paid Leave Oregon program, as of Thursday morning.

RELATED: Applications for ‘Paid Leave Oregon’ to open Monday

The state says it received more than 4,000 applications in the first week since the program launched.

SEE ALSO: Portland construction worker falls through hole in roof, lands 2 stories down

So far, two applications have been approved as the program ramps up its processing and verification processes.

Those who are approved can start using their paid leave in just over a week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately because of a...
Liberty Fire now at 100 acres south of Salem; evacuation levels lowered
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Latest News

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly August shooting in the...
Police identify victim in deadly NE Portland shooting
Homes hit by gunfire, 1 injured in McMinnville shooting
Homes hit by gunfire, 1 injured in McMinnville shooting
Here's your evening weather forecast for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/24)
A man and teenage boy have been charged with several crimes including attempted murder after a...
Man, teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at SE Portland apartment complex