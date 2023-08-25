Portland officer, nurse save man shot near courthouse

A man who was shot and injured downtown on Tuesday night was saved by an off-duty nurse who happened to be nearby and a first responding officer.
By Jeffrey Lindblom and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was shot and injured downtown on Tuesday night was saved by an off-duty nurse who happened to be nearby and a first responding officer.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest Morrison Street, near Southwest Fifth Avenue.

Portland Police Sergeant Ross Scott said there was a concert happening across the street when dispatch reported a 911 call coming from across the street. When he arrived, he said he found several people standing over a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. One of the people said she was a nurse and quickly began applying pressure to the wound.

“No gloves,” Scott said. “She still rendered first aid to this stranger she did not know. Kudos to her and thank you for that. She probably saved a life that night.”

SEE ALSO: Man accused of holding woman in cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon tries to escape from jail

A man was injured and another man arrested after a shooting in the downtown area Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to Scott, as he was focused on saving the victim’s life, community members were giving dispatch information about the suspected shooter.

Using that information, police began a brief search that ended a few blocks away with the arrest of 47-year-old Hector Hernandez-Rios. Police said they found a handgun on Hernandez-Rios, who is now facing charges that include second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

“If it was not for citizens calling 911, we would not know where to respond. It’s definitely a partnership between the police and community members,” Scott said. “It was a great ending to a bad call, and I’m glad we were able to take a shooting suspect off the street.”

SEE ALSO: 2 hospitalized after being hit by driver doing ‘cookies’ in Gresham parking lot

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person in the downtown area Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A salmon shark was found on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, on August 15,...
Shark found on riverbank in landlocked Idaho causes alarm, officials say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
5-year-old Birdie
Portland 5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday
Jennie Myren, who is from Iowa and spending her honeymoon in Portland, enjoys the signature...
Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction, study shows
On Monday, August 7, Azelyn, 14, was last seen at a Target in Portland. It is assumed that she...
Authorities search for Oregon child missing for over 2 weeks

Latest News

U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Salem felon found guilty of selling Russian machine gun
Firefighters have responded to a wildfire that started near Sandy Friday morning.
Crews respond to 40-acre wildfire near Sandy
Wildfire south of Bull Run Dam
Wildfire caused by lightning reported near Sandy
KPTV File Image
1 dead after Clackamas County drunk driving crash
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit against the company that manages the Moda Center and a security...
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination from Moda Center security