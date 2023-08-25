Portland officer, nurse save man shot near courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was shot and injured downtown on Tuesday night was saved by an off-duty nurse who happened to be nearby and a first responding officer.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest Morrison Street, near Southwest Fifth Avenue.

Portland Police Sergeant Ross Scott said there was a concert happening across the street when dispatch reported a 911 call coming from across the street. When he arrived, he said he found several people standing over a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. One of the people said she was a nurse and quickly began applying pressure to the wound.

“No gloves,” Scott said. “She still rendered first aid to this stranger she did not know. Kudos to her and thank you for that. She probably saved a life that night.”

According to Scott, as he was focused on saving the victim’s life, community members were giving dispatch information about the suspected shooter.

Using that information, police began a brief search that ended a few blocks away with the arrest of 47-year-old Hector Hernandez-Rios. Police said they found a handgun on Hernandez-Rios, who is now facing charges that include second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

“If it was not for citizens calling 911, we would not know where to respond. It’s definitely a partnership between the police and community members,” Scott said. “It was a great ending to a bad call, and I’m glad we were able to take a shooting suspect off the street.”

