Salem felon found guilty of selling Russian machine gun

U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man has been found guilty after attempting to sell a Russian machine gun capable of firing 900 rounds per minute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Officials say convicted felon Daniel Matthew Kittson, 61, was attempting to sell a Russian PPSh-41 in Dec. 2019 when a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned of the situation.

Kittson was previously convicted of attempted murder, first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a weapon.

Special agents began communicating with Kittson and completed a purchase of the machine gun from him in Jan. 2020. The gun was then tested and found to be functional.

Following a two-count indictment, Kittson was taken into custody in May 2021 and released following his first appearance, according to the D.A.’s Office. Kittson however fled until being located three months later in Crook County. He was found in possession of a firearm and small quantities of methamphetamine and heroin at the time.

On Thursday, a federal jury found Kittson guilty of one count of illegally transferring a machine gun.

Kittson faces up to ten years in federal prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

