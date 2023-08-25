Salem-Keizer School District facing $30M deficit heading into new school year

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The second largest school district in Oregon could be in big financial trouble.

The Salem-Keizer School District is facing a deficit of around $30 million heading into the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Andrea Castañeda says the shortfall started more than three years ago when the district started seeing fewer students enrolling.

The district says nearly 90% of its current budget goes to staff salaries and wages. Since 2019-20, the district says it has increased staff pay by an average of around 14%.

The district says they will begin negotiations and meetings to fix the deficit starting this fall.

“We’ll be asking: What do we expect from SKPS, what are our priorities?” said Castañeda. “Because those priorities are the building blocks, not just of a budget, but of a school district.”

There’s no word yet on if the deficit could mean layoffs in the future.

